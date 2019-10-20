Jose Altuve’s no-doubt walk-off home run sends Astros back to the World Series
After the Astros blew a ninth inning lead, Houston second baseman Jose Altuve blasted an Aroldis Chapman pitch into the night that sent his team back to the World Series for the second time in three years.
