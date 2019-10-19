Aaron Hicks relives his journey to return from injury and help the Yankees to an ALCS Game 6
Aaron Hicks chats with FOX Sports' Tom Verducci ahead of ALCS Game 6 about his dramatic return from injury and his Game 5 home run, helping keep the Yankees season alive.
