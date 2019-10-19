Should the Astros pitch Gerrit Cole on 3-days rest in Game 6 of the ALCS?
Video Details
Should the Astros pitch Gerrit Cole on 3-days rest in Game 6 of the ALCS? Frank Thomas, David Ortiz, and Alex Rodriguez discuss the Astros pitching strategy for game 6.
