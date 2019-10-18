Astros move within one win of World Series berth with dominant ALCS Game 4 victory
Video Details
The Astros jumped out to a five-run lead and held on late to take a commanding 3-1 ALCS lead over the Yankees. Houston is now just one win from returning to the Fall Classic for the second time in three years.
