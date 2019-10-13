Gleyber Torres relives historic 5-RBI ALCS Game 1 performance
Yankees phenom Gleyber Torres joined FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal after his 5 RBI performance to talk about what it's like to be so in the zone at such a young age on baseball's biggest stage.
