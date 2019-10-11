Astros stars react to ALDS Game 5 win and look ahead to titanic clash in ALCS vs. Yankees
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Alex Bregman
- George Springer
- Gerrit Cole
- Houston Astros
- Jose Altuve
- Justin Verlander
- Michael Brantley
- MLB
-
Watch Astros stars Gerrit Cole, Alex Bregman, George Springer, Michael Brantley, Justin Verlander, and Jose Altuve share thoughts after the team's ALDS Game 5 and look forward to the premiere ALCS matchup with the Yankees.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879