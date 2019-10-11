Astros stars react to ALDS Game 5 win and look ahead to titanic clash in ALCS vs. Yankees

Video Details

Watch Astros stars Gerrit Cole, Alex Bregman, George Springer, Michael Brantley, Justin Verlander, and Jose Altuve share thoughts after the team's ALDS Game 5 and look forward to the premiere ALCS matchup with the Yankees.

More Videos »