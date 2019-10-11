Watch Astros kids’ adorable on-field celebrations after Houston advanced to the ALCS

Kids, nieces, and nephews of Astros star players romped around the field at Minute Maid Park following Houston's 6-1 win over the Rays in ALDS Game 5 to advance to the ALCS where they will take on the Yankees with a ticket to the World Series on the line.

