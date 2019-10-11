Watch the Astros celebrate on the field and in the locker room as they head to ALCS
Video Details
The Houston Astros celebrated on the field and carried it into the clubhouse after knocking off the Rays in ALDS Game 5 to advance to the ALCS. Hear from numerous Houston players as they look ahead to the New York Yankees.
