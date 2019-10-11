Astros beat the Rays 6-1, advance to the ALCS vs Yankees
Houston scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back, as starter Gerrit Cole struck out 10 batters over eight dominant innings. The Astros will host the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS Saturday.
