Kevin Kiermaier walks through his pregame routine ahead of ALDS Game 5
Video Details
Rays OF Kevin Keirmaier was up early with his son ahead of ALDS Game 5. It's just part of the routine that's kept him feeling comfortable in the playoffs thus far.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879