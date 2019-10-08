Yankees sweep Twins, headed to the ALCS for second time in three years
With another dominant performance, the Yankees swept the Twins, handing Minnesota its 16th straight playoff loss. New York is headed back to the ALCS just four wins from an appearance in the World Series.
