Aaron Judge speaks with FOX’s Ken Rosenthal following Yankees Game 3 win vs Twins
Video Details
Aaron Judge explains what it took for New York to finish off the 3-game sweep of Minnesota, and also called Gleyber Torres "He is going to be the next Yankee great."
