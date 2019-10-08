Yankees Game 3 starter Luis Severino ‘not surprised’ they swept Twins
Video Details
Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino caught up with Ken Rosenthal after the team's ALDS Game 3 win and said he wasn't surprised the Bronx Bombers swept the Twins.
