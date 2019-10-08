A-Rod: There is ‘tons of pressure’ on Astros to close Rays out in ALDS Game 4
The MLB on FOX crew debated whether the Astros should go all out in Game 4 to end the ALDS early or be more cautious. Whatever they decide, Alex Rodriguez said the Astros should feel a ton of pressure.
