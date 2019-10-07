Mike Schildt defends decision to keep Carlos Martinez in game: “We play to win”
Cardinals manager Mike Schildt stood by his decision to keep struggling closer Carlos Martinez in the game and intentionally walking Brian McCann to get to Dansby Swanson. St. Louis blew a 1-0 lead in the ninth inning of NLDS Game 3.
