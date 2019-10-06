Braves’ two-out ninth inning rally shocks Cardinals, gives Atlanta 2-1 NLDS lead
Down to their final out, the Braves rallied for three runs in the ninth to stun the Cardinals 3-1 to grab a 2-1 NLDS lead, one win away from advancing to the NLCS. It's Atlanta's first postseason series lead in 17 years.
