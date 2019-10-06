Gerrit Cole ties AL playoff record with 15 strikeouts, Astros now one win from ALCS

Video Details

Astros starter Gerrit Cole entered Game 2 of the ALDS 16-0 with a 1.78 ERA since May 21 and continued his domination. He whiffed 15 Rays over 7.2 shutout innings as Houston hung on 3-1 to take a 2-0 ALDS lead.

More Videos »