Didi Gregorius on unique grand slam reaction: ‘I knew it was gone’
Video Details
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius joined Ken Rosenthal after the Yankees' ALDS Game 2 win over the Twins and walked through his third inning grand slam. His reaction seemed to indicate he thought the ball was headed foul, but he said he knew it was gone the whole time.
