Carlos Correa on Verlander-Cole 1-2 punch: ‘They’re both at the top of their game’
Carlos Correa said there's no difference between teammates Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole when it comes to domination. Each are at the top of the rotation for MLB's World Series favorite.
