Kolten Wong said Acuna Jr.’s lack of hustle in 7th inning helped keep Cardinals in game

Ronald Acuna Jr. didn't hustle and what should have been a double became a single in the seventh inning. He was later doubled off on a line drive. Cardinals second baseman, Kolten Wong, said Acuna Jr.'s lack of hustle left the door open for St. Louis.

