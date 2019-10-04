Snitker rips Acuna for lack of hustle in NLDS Game 1: ‘He should’ve been on second base’

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker didn't hold back his criticism for star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. after the team's NLDS Game 1 loss to the Cardinals. He took issue with Acuna's lack of hustle on a base hit.

