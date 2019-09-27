King Felix gets magical send off from Seattle crowd after likely final start in Mariner uniform
In what was likely his final start after a 15-year-career all spent with the Mariners, "King" Felix Hernandez was given a standing ovation by a packed Seattle crowd as he walked off the mound one final time.
