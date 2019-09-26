Blue Jays hold off Orioles behind Rowdy Tellez’s two home runs
Video Details
Toronto holds on for 3-2 victory, taking the series from Baltimore. Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and Ken Giles closed the door for the win.
