Nationals take sole possession of first place in NL Wild Card race with win vs Phillies
Video Details
Washington reduced its magic number to 3, after defeating Philadelphia 7-2. Nationals early power surge was more than enough for Patrick Corbin to hold down the win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618