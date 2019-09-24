Mookie Betts shows off his arm with amazing throw from warning track to 3rd base
Video Details
Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts reminds people that he is a 5-tool player. His throw from the right field corner to 3rd base measured at 305 feet, was a frozen rope that nailed the runner.
