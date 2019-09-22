Oscar Mercado smashes a 2-run homer vs. the Phillies
Goodbye, baseball! With the Cleveland Indians already sitting on a 2-1 lead, Mercado got all of a fastball that caught too much of the plate, as his two-run home run gave the Indians a 3-run advantage.
