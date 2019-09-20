Mariners one up the Pirates in extra innings
Video Details
Mariners win their 5th in a row with some clutch defense and timely hitting. Shed Long with another multi-hit game scores the game winning run in the 11th inning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618