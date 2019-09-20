Eduardo Rodriguez whiffs 10 as Red Sox avoid being swept by Giants
Video Details
Eduardo Rodriguez did just enough on the mound for the Red Sox to hold on 5-4 over the Giants at Fenway Park Thursday afternoon.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618