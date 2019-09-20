Matt Carpenter after game-winning HR in 10th: ‘We’ve come together at the right moment’
Matt Carpenter joined Ken Rosenthal after the Cardinals topped the Cubs 5-4 in the 10th on the power of his solo home run. Carpenter said the red-hot Cardinals are peaking at the right time.
