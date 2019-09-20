Anthony Rizzo homers in shocking return from ankle injury to knot Cubs, Cardinals at 1-1
Coming back just days after an ankle sprain, Anthony Rizzo sparked the Cubs with a solo home run, which tied Chicago with St. Louis 1-1 in the third inning.
