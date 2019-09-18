Blue Jays’ Cavan Biggio hits for the cycle in win over Orioles
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio hit for the cycle, joining his Hall of Fame father, Craig Biggio, as players who have hit for the cycle, helping his team beat the Orioles.
