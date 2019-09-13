Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto jockey for Nationals HR lead, as both go yard in win
Anthony Rendon hit his 33rd home run and Juan Soto hit his 34th as they battle for the team lead. Washington knocked off Minnesota 12-6.
