Xander Bogaerts joins A-Rod as only shorstops ever with 30 HR, 50 doubles in a single season
With a third-inning double, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts joined Alex Rodriguez as the only shortstops in MLB history with 30 homers and 50 doubles in a single season. Boston topped Toronto, 7-4.
