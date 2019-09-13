Russell Martin had concern for Rich Hill after slow pitch was thrown
Russell Martin joins J.P. Morosi after the Dodgers 4-2 win. Russell had concern for Rich Hill after a pitch was thrown 88 MPH. The Dodgers took 2 of 3 games from the Baltimore Orioles.
