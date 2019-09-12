Blue Jays blank the Red Sox sending Boston to their 5th straight loss
Video Details
Blue Jays shut out the Red Sox as Teoscar Hernandez and Rowdy Tellez go deep. The loss is Boston's 5th in a row as they fall from playoff contention.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618