Nicholas Castellanos rips a pair of two-run homers in Cubs win over Brewers
Video Details
Nicholas Castellanos rips a pair of two-run homers in Cubs win over Brewers. The Cubs have won their last 4 games and sit 1 game back of the Cardinals.
