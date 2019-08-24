Anibal Sanchez dominates Cubs, falls just short of complete game shutout
Anibal Sanchez entered the ninth with a big lead and got in some trouble, but shut the Cubs down all day, going 8.1 innings, allowing just one earned run in a 9-3 Nationals win.
