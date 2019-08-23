Rendon’s mammoth home run puts finishing touches on Nationals win over Pirates
Anthony Rendon clubbed his 28th home run of the year, a no doubter to deep left field, helping the Nationals to a 7-1 win over the struggling Pirates.
