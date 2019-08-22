Bryce Harper’s 2-run home run helps Phillies overcome Red Sox
Video Details
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 with help from a 2-run home run from Bryce Harper.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618