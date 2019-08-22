Lucas Giolito throws 12 strikeout complete game in win over Twins
Video Details
The Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito shines in complete game with 12 strikeouts in 4-0 win over the Minnesota Twins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618