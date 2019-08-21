Anthony Rizzo’s two-homer night helps Cubs keep pace with Cardinals in NL Central
Anthony Rizzo became the seventh hitter in Cubs history to belt 25 homers in six or more seasons with two long balls against the Giants Tuesday night as Chicago stayed tied in the NL Central with the Cardinals, who also won.
