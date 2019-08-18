Yelich on Brewers’ 14-inning marathon win: ‘One of the craziest games I’ve ever been a part of’
Christian Yelich joined Ken Rosenthal after the Brewers' 15-14 win in 14 innings over the Nationals. Yelich was 5-for-6 with two home runs as the Brew Crew grabbed the W in a game that took nearly six hours to complete.
