Yelich on Brewers’ 14-inning marathon win: ‘One of the craziest games I’ve ever been a part of’

Video Details

Christian Yelich joined Ken Rosenthal after the Brewers' 15-14 win in 14 innings over the Nationals. Yelich was 5-for-6 with two home runs as the Brew Crew grabbed the W in a game that took nearly six hours to complete.

