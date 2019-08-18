Eric Thames’ 14th-inning homer wins it for Brewers over Nationals in 15-14 thriller
Video Details
The Brewers beat the Nationals 15-14 in 14 innings in a wild game that saw several lead changes throughout. Eric Thames' two-run homer in the 14th was the difference.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618