Rafael Devers slaps 26th home run over Green Monster, stays red hot in Red Sox win
Video Details
Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers flung a pitch over the Green Monster for his 26th home run of the year as he continues to emerge as one of Boston's biggest threats at the plate.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618