Rio Ruiz launches walk-off home run with 2 outs in the 9th to beat the Astros
Video Details
Rio Ruiz comes though with some late game heroics, hitting a walk-off 2-run home run with 2 outs in the 9th to lead the Orioles past the Astros 8-7.
