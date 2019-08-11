Gardner’s ground rule double makes the difference in 1-0 win for Yankees
Video Details
Brett Gardner drives in the only run of the game in the 5th inning with a ground rule double as the Yankees shut out the Yankees 1-0.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618