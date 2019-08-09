Mike Yastrzemski has big day in win over Phillies
Video Details
The San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0. Mike Yastrzemski has big day going 2-4 with a double and a home run with 3 RBI's.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618