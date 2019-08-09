Bo Bichette becomes first rookie with an extra-base hit in nine straight games since Ted Williams
Video Details
With a fifth-inning home run, the Blue Jays Bo Bichette became the first rookie with extra-base hits in nine straight games since Ted Williams in 1939. His 12 extra-base hits in his first 11 career games are the most in MLB history.
