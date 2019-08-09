Giovanny Urshela crushes two home runs for second straight game as Yankees top Toronto
Video Details
New York Yankees infielder Giovanny Urshela mashed two home runs against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his second straight game with multiple home runs as the Yankees topped the Jays 12-6.
