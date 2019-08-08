Yankees set HR record as Gio Urshela slugs pair of round trippers vs. Orioles

Gio Urshela hit two home runs against the Orioles Wednesday night, which helped break the MLB record for most home runs hit against the same opponent in a single season. The Bronx Bombers hit five total in their 14-2 win and now have 52 long balls against Baltimore in 2019.

